LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,896,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 293,126 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $258,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

