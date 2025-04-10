LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,389 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $246,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,777,000 after acquiring an additional 184,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 12.0 %

NYSE OC opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.42.

View Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.