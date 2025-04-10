LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,188,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,498 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Flex were worth $275,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Flex by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Flex by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flex by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Stock Up 13.6 %

FLEX opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Flex from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

