LSV Asset Management Has $250.81 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,578,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,916 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $250,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.93. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

