LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,440 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $227,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R opened at $144.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.85 and its 200-day moving average is $154.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

