Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 577.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64,128 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $27,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $947,682,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $681,163,000 after buying an additional 421,890 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,520,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $273.84 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $338.57 and a 200-day moving average of $339.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.45.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

