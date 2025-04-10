Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lululemon Athletica stock on April 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 4/4/2025.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $273.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

