Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Lumentum Stock Up 19.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $59.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $38.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $170,154.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10,626.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 126,667 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 282,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 223,011 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

