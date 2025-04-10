Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Shares Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.80 to C$12.00. The company traded as low as C$9.65 and last traded at C$9.73. Approximately 688,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,704,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.40.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LUN. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.46.

Insider Activity

Lundin Mining Trading Down 7.1 %

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.35 per share, with a total value of C$22,700,000.00. Also, Director Adam Ian Lundin purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,623,000.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.84.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

Further Reading

