Manhattan Associates’ (MANH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Loop Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s previous close.

MANH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Manhattan Associates to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. William Blair raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.11.

MANH stock opened at $158.64 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $312.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.14.

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,673,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,321,000 after purchasing an additional 841,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,169,000 after acquiring an additional 687,933 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,916,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,917,000 after acquiring an additional 578,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,075.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 399,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,842,000 after buying an additional 380,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

