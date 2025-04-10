ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

MAN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

