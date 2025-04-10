Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 158.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $131.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $215.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

