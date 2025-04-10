Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,475,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 403.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 839,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,620,000 after buying an additional 672,641 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,179,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 720,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,589,000 after buying an additional 349,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $77.86 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

