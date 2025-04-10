Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,319 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CACI International were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CACI International by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,417,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of CACI opened at $403.55 on Thursday. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $588.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,780.30. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CACI International from $480.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.08.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

