Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 9,088 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 68,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 117.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWT

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.