Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,247 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.32.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.