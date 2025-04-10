Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,157 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,655 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $330,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $298,794,000 after acquiring an additional 401,235 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 460,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after acquiring an additional 399,430 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $54,665,000 after acquiring an additional 371,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $78.18 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Melius Research raised Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

