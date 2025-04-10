Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 330 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.58.

Cintas stock opened at $203.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.97 and a 200-day moving average of $204.27. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $162.16 and a one year high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

