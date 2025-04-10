Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,480 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,519,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,775,000 after buying an additional 429,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,907,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,751,000 after buying an additional 851,441 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after buying an additional 7,184,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,868,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,120,000 after buying an additional 233,885 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,590,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,342,000 after purchasing an additional 60,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $82.23.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Melius initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.