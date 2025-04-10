Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 7,884 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Genpact were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 130,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 92,641 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 192.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,129,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on G shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $56.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

