Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 886 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 481.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $549.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $542.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.44. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $480.00 and a 52-week high of $602.51.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 22.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

