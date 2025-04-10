Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $240.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $183.58 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.73.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

