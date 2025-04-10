Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.12 and last traded at C$6.77, with a volume of 190579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRE shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cibc World Mkts cut Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. CIBC cut Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$503.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,965.50. Also, Senior Officer Francesco Barbara acquired 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,070.00. Insiders purchased 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $343,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids.

