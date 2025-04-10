Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys New Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Prothena by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,130,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after purchasing an additional 952,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prothena by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 187,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prothena by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prothena by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prothena from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Prothena from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prothena from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $552.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $25.42.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

