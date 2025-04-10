Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $367.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.