Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $340,000 in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Genesco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE:GCO opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $745.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.43 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,524.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,201.68. This trade represents a 69.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,850 shares in the company, valued at $22,758,430.50. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Featured Stories

