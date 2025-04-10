Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,639,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,802,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innodata by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Innodata by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2,038.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 293,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Innodata by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 300,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 207,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Trading Up 15.6 %

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $37.11 on Thursday. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Activity at Innodata

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innodata news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 196,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $12,672,438.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,654.80. This trade represents a 94.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,620. This represents a 62.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,427 shares of company stock worth $17,790,794 over the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innodata has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Innodata

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Articles

