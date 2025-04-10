Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $193,000 Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Mativ by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mativ by 113.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Mativ by 20,544.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Price Performance

MATV opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $283.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Mativ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.70 million. Research analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Mativ’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th.

About Mativ



Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

