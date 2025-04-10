Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mattel were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 9,775.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

Mattel stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

