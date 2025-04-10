MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 35745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 44.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

