MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $8.51. MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 28,507 shares.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of -4.70.

About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

