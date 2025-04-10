MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on MBX shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

MBX Biosciences Trading Down 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at MBX Biosciences

Shares of MBX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,771. MBX Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 47,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $468,844.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,205,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,642,529.10. The trade was a 1.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $534,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 448,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,081.13. This represents a 12.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 240,672 shares of company stock worth $2,555,308.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBX Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,261,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,152,000 after purchasing an additional 600,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $11,691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 1,093.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 243,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $3,133,000.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

