McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 501,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $145,305,000 after buying an additional 25,225 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 496,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $143,878,000 after acquiring an additional 67,259 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 542,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 170,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,497 shares of company stock worth $8,461,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $304.01 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.93. The stock has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.