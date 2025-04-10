Mears Group (LON:MER) Releases Earnings Results

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 50.27 ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mears Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 21.83%.
Mears Group Stock Performance
Shares of Mears Group stock opened at GBX 399.10 ($5.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £349.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 372.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 367.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.87. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 322 ($4.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 411 ($5.25).
Mears Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mears Group
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Levi’s Stock Gains Momentum With DTC Turnaround
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Robotics Stocks That Could Benefit From U.S. Manufacturing Boom
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Hims’ Weight Loss Expansion: Real Growth or Just Hype?
Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.