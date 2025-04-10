Mears Group (LON:MER) Releases Earnings Results

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 50.27 ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mears Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 21.83%.

Mears Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mears Group stock opened at GBX 399.10 ($5.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £349.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 372.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 367.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.87. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 322 ($4.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 411 ($5.25).

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

