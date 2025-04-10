MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get MediciNova alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MediciNova

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MNOV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,980. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MediciNova by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 84,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.