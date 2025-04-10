Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Cut to $333.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $347.00 to $333.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MEDP. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.90.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $298.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.79 and a 200-day moving average of $335.08. Medpace has a one year low of $272.00 and a one year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Medpace by 2,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

