Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Up 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 962,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,627,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.70 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 5.1 %

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 133,086 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 380,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 178,993 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.