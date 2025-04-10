Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 145,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,905,000 after buying an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Inge G. Thulin purchased 2,833 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $250,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,837.25. This represents a 2,833.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cristal N. Downing sold 2,361 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $209,562.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at $628,864.60. The trade was a 24.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.04. 943,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,380,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $199.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.13). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

