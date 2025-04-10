Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,149,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $76,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCY. FMR LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 463.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 14.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 60.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter worth about $266,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Mercury General Price Performance

NYSE MCY opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Mercury General Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.