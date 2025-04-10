MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Acquired by EnRich Financial Partners LLC

EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in MGE Energy by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 507.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in MGE Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 7,321.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGEE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,451.56. This trade represents a 4.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

MGEE stock opened at $89.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $109.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $171.42 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

MGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.