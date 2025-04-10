MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Holdings Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,545,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $107,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,647,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 41,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

NYSE MTG opened at $23.89 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

