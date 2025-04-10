Mizuho Cuts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $3.50

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $4.20 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cfra Research raised NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

NIO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.28. 17,464,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,131,319. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. NIO has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of NIO by 1,652,962.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIO by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 280,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

