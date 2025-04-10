Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. 10,522,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,349,161. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 29.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 122,633.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.