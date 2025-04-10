Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading Down 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 1,803,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,358,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBLY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Mobileye Global by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.