Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 289.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,687,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.36.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MHK stock opened at $108.86 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

