Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Holdings Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,282,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,898 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage comprises 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $360,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,308,000 after buying an additional 54,867 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,789,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,200,000 after acquiring an additional 152,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,535,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,661,000 after buying an additional 434,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $142,407,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,562,000 after purchasing an additional 33,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 3.1 %

TAP stock opened at $60.34 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

