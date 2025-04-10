Monness Crespi & Hardt Has Lowered Expectations for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.32.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.99. PayPal has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.