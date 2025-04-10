Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Director David Field Sells 93,100 Shares

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) Director David Field sold 93,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.03, for a total transaction of C$282,093.00.

CVE:MAU opened at C$3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.55. Montage Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.19 and a 12-month high of C$3.55. The company has a current ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.60 price objective on shares of Montage Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.02.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

