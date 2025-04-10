Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MSI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $8.23 on Wednesday, hitting $408.96. 253,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,246. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $332.98 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.72.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,645,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43,787.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,984 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,922,000 after purchasing an additional 484,727 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.