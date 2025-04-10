Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MUB opened at $103.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

